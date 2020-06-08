Online Trivia Night for a Good Cause

Q: What’s a way to meet people and raise money for the Santa Barbara community?

A: By attending Andrew McCumber and Tim Duggan’s online Trivia Night.

The event, held over Zoom every Thursday at 6:30 p.m., has no entry fee but accepts donations. Part of the donations go to a $50 gift card to a local business that’s bestowed on that night’s winner, while the rest is donated to the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County. Since the online event began amid coronavirus closures, donations to the Foodbank have exceeded $4,300 dollars, according to Duggan.

McCumber and Duggan, who have 20 years of combined experience running trivia nights around Santa Barbara, decided to team up and take their expertise online for two reasons. First, to help those in need. “Lots of people who are out of work,” McCumber said. “They’re wondering where they’ll get their next meal.” Second, to provide a sense of community. While we still have to physically distance, McCumber stressed, people need to remain socially close.

The pair had a few tips for those interested in joining: Gather friends with different expertise, like weird hobbies or interests. Also, don’t be intimidated. “Everyone thinks they’re bad at trivia before they start,” McCumber said. Baseball- and Simpsons-themed questions are often asked, so knowledge in either of those areas is a leg up.

Anyone interested in starting a team and joining is encouraged to email either Andrew McCumber (ahmccumber@ucsb.edu) or Tim Duggan (tdshortcut22@gmail.com).