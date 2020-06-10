Lily Mae Lazarus, News Intern

Tell us a little about yourself. I am originally from Los Angeles, spent most of my adolescence in Washington, D.C., and spent part of high school in France. I am currently a rising junior at Tulane University in New Orleans, studying international relations and Middle Eastern studies. I’m an aerial acrobat and enjoy traveling; writing; editing for my university newspaper, the Hullabaloo; reading Carl Hiaasen novels; and doing the New York Times crossword puzzle on Mondays. I also run a sexual violence support group in my sorority, Kappa Alpha Theta.

What’s it like to participate in a news internship with the world on its head? It’s definitely exciting to report on events that will soon be taught in U.S. history classes, but it is an unnerving responsibility to take on as a novice journalist. Apart from that, I’m enjoying the opportunity to write for the Independent. Summer internships are a wonderful way of making friends and learning about a new environment.

What’s your dream journalism job? Growing up, I always thought to it would be thrilling to be a travel writer for Condé Nast, like Pico Iyer. Sadly, the heyday of travel writing is over thanks to social media and bloggers. Now, I think it would be incredibly fulfilling to work as a news correspondent in the Middle East or France while in my free time writing about the ex-pat experience, like Gertrude Stein.