The Northern Lights with James Studarus

Photographer Talks Shooting the Aurora Borealis

Nordland, Norway | Credit: James Studarus
By
Thu Jun 11, 2020 | 2:42pm

Santa Barbaran James Studarus first experienced the Northern Lights while visiting Iceland in 2016. Since then he’s photographed the Aurora Borealis in Alaska, Canada, and Scandinavia.

Studarus’s will give a presentation of his breathtaking work, which includes time-lapsed video footage of the Aurora Borealis, currently featured in the Wildling Museum’s Starry Nights: Visions of the Night Sky exhibition. Hear Studarus talk about his experiences chasing and capturing the Northern Lights across the globe.

To register for the event, email lauren@wildlingmuseum.org. 4-5pm. Click here for James Studarus talk.

Thu Jun 11, 2020 | 22:20pm
Indy Staff

