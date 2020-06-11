The Northern Lights with James Studarus

Santa Barbaran James Studarus first experienced the Northern Lights while visiting Iceland in 2016. Since then he’s photographed the Aurora Borealis in Alaska, Canada, and Scandinavia.

Studarus’s will give a presentation of his breathtaking work, which includes time-lapsed video footage of the Aurora Borealis, currently featured in the Wildling Museum’s Starry Nights: Visions of the Night Sky exhibition. Hear Studarus talk about his experiences chasing and capturing the Northern Lights across the globe.

To register for the event, email lauren@wildlingmuseum.org. 4-5pm. Click here for James Studarus talk.



