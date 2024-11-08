Artist Charles Arnoldi to Teach Masterclass at Santa Barbara’s El Encanto Hotel

“I’m not 100 percent sure I’m making art,” Charles (Chuck) Arnoldi contends. The Ohio native turned esteemed Southern California artist shares that through his decades-long art career, he has viewed his art-making as “problem-solving.”

“I’m a problem solver, and I just can’t help it,” Arnoldi divulges. One of the first “problems” that he faced in his career was how to make a painting without using a paint brush.

While studying art for a few short months at Chouinard Art Institute in Los Angeles, Arnoldi accompanied his friend to explore a recently burned orchard in hopes of looting its fruit. Instead of the anticipated harvest, Arnoldi was struck by the way in which the burnt eucalyptus branches appeared like hand-drawn charcoal lines against the sky. He took branches home and utilized them to erect wall constructions that later evolved into various forms of art over the next decade.

After this niche debut into the art world, Arnoldi describes how he deliberately discontinued his tree-branch art. He wanted to expand his scope as an artist, as he cites his belief that “branding is extremely dangerous as an artist.” Once artists find a niche and receive positive feedback, they “get stuck,” and he adds, “what inspires me is artists that can grow and develop over a lifetime.”

Arnoldi has embodied this notion, carefully rebranding himself constantly throughout his career. His team estimates that he has created around 15,000 pieces of art to date, and he has never favored one medium over another.

The true value of Arnoldi’s art lies within the purpose that it provided in his life. Raised by two severe alcoholics, Arnoldi was familiar with callous dialogue. His parents blamed him and his siblings for ruining their lives, and Arnoldi said he later “realized the result of being blamed was I felt like maybe I shouldn’t exist.”

Artist Charles Arnoldi will give a masterclass at El Encanto on November 18. | Photo: Courtesy

Art became a natural outlet for these negative feelings. He found that, “By making stuff I feel like I should exist and that what I’m doing does actually make people’s lives better.”

Without a traditional art education, Arnoldi maintains that he still represents the American dream. “I don’t have any education, I barely write anything because I can’t spell, and I can’t memorize a damn thing. I feel like the American Dream come true. Luckily, I can make art and make a nice living.”

Though Arnoldi cautions students and aspiring artists to avoid the art vocation. “It’s a tough life. Very, very few people succeed. So most people who try to be artists are very, very frustrated.” Nonetheless, Arnoldi expresses his gratitude and fondness for his chosen occupation.

Despite having a career rich in accolades and recognition, ranging from Guggenheim grants to being featured in the Museum of Modern Art, Arnoldi maintains, “All this stuff is flattering, but it comes along with my job. The real highlights of my life have been getting married and having children. Those are the kind of things that are really special.”

For more insights into his inspiring and unconventional career in the arts, Charles Arnoldi is holding a four-hour masterclass and lunch at the Encanto Hotel in Santa Barbara on Monday, November 18, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tickets can be purchased for $150 and will include complimentary valet parking. Visit https://shorturl.at/CqR9M for more information and to purchase tickets.