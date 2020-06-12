Santa Barbara Zoo to Reopen on June 23

On Friday afternoon, the Santa Barbara Zoo announced that it will be reopening in line with public safety guidelines on June 23, after nearly three months of closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Visits will be by online reservation only and will include a number of “safety enhancements and modifications” to keep guests and staff safe, according to a release from the zoo on Friday. Those steps include limited daily attendance, hand sanitizer stations, social distancing reminders, and the continued closure of some high-touch areas, such as the Ewwwww! exhibit. The full list of procedures can be found on the zoo website, and online reservations can be made through an online system here. A soft reopening will be held for S.B. Zoo members from June 20-22, which also requires online reservations.

The zoo also notes in the release that it is continuing to accept registrations for zoo camp, available for children ages 3-12, for June 22-August 14, which includes new rules and procedures to take into account the need for social distancing amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

