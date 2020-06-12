[UPDATE, 1:00 p.m.] Aggressive response by firefighters on the ground assisted by a water-dropping helicopter in the air has stopped the forward progress of the Mockingbird Fire, Captain Daniel Bertucelli said. Evacuation warnings have been lifted. The fire, Bertucelli said, was actually three separate spot fires that burned through light grass, but was being pushed by moderate offshore winds toward heavier vegetation and eucalyptus groves that abutted nearby homes. No damage or injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire is unknown.

[UPDATE, 12:31 p.m.] Captain Daniel Bertucelli said in a tweet that while the Mockingbird Fire has grown to 5-10 acres “ground and air crews are making good progress. Fire activity has diminished significantly.” Evacuation warnings are still in place but will likely be lifted soon, he said.

[UPDATE, 12:06 p.m.] The fire, now officially called the Mockingbird Fire for its proximity to Mockingbird Lane, is currently burning 3-4 acres in light grass. Multiple fire units are on the scene with helicopters scooping and dropping water from Lauro Canyon Reservoir.

[ORIGINAL REPORT]

Santa Barbara firefighters are currently battling a small vegetation fire near More Mesa. County Fire spokesperson Captain Daniel Bertucelli said the fire is currently concentrated toward the end of Vieja Drive, and that evacuation warnings have gone out to homes along Calle Las Brisas. Bertucelli said he would provide more details as they become available. “Information is scattered right now,” he said.

VegetationFire- #Mockingbird Fire. On More Mesa area off Mockingbird Ln in Goleta. Mockingbird IC reports 3-4 acres at this time. C/T 10:52 **Call Newsline ** pic.twitter.com/dYB7Mo0BAs — SBCFireInfo (@EliasonMike) June 12, 2020

Photo: Sarah Amiri

