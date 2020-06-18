Santa Barbara County Hits Pause on Reopening Personal Care Services

Though last week Santa Barbara County appeared to be on a fast track to reopen more businesses and plow through to the state’s next stage, a new outbreak inside a Santa Maria skilled nursing facility last week forced the county to hold back.

The anticipated reopenings of personal care services are on hold. Those businesses include, but are not limited to:

Estheticians

Skin care and cosmetology services

Electrology (permanent hair removal)

Nail salons

Body art professionals

Tattoo parlors

Piercing shops

Massage therapy (including non-healthcare settings)

Businesses offering facials, electrolysis, and waxing

Earlier this week, five residents of the Country Oaks Care Center died of COVID-19. As of the health department’s most recent report, 14 staffers and 25 residents are infected. Because of the outbreak, the confidence in reopening more businesses diminished.

“Out of an abundance of caution and for the safety of all community members, particularly our most vulnerable, Public Health leadership has decided to hold on further reopening,” said Dr. Henning Ansorg, county public health officer. “We urge all residents to take this time to evaluate how they can limit their exposure to people outside their homes. This virus will continue to spread unless we take action to stop it.”

