Letters

Thanks, Officer Duffy

By Linda Proud, S.B.
Tue Jun 30, 2020 | 5:35pm

I had the worst thing and the best thing happen to me.

I’s only had my bike for three months when it was stolen last Thursday. On Saturday, Officer Duffy called to tell me he found it at East Beach.

If anyone has ever had anything stolen, they know how violated and angry it makes the victim feel. In addition to the expense, I couldn’t even get the equivalent bike until August or September because of the severe bike shortage.

This is sounding like a first-world problem, but there is such negative publicity about the police right now that we need to remember that there are good and bad people in every segment of society.

Here is an example of a cop just paying attention, doing his job, and doing good for the people in the community.

Anyway, I am just so happy I wanted to show my gratitude to Officer Duffy.

Wed Jul 01, 2020 | 02:35am
