Letters

Unmasked and Unconcerned

By Jim Walsh, S.B.
Thu Jul 02, 2020 | 5:56am

My wife and I were pleased that gyms have been allowed to reopen, but apparently Gold’s in Goleta sets its own rules. Despite signs posted on the doors and walls of that say face masks are required when working out, the rule is not enforced.

I asked three different members of the staff to approach the folks who weren’t masked, but they did nothing. A senior trainer and her client were working out close to me without masks, and I politely asked them to put their masks on. The client told me to “go somewhere else if you don’t like it.” The trainer said nothing. They apparently had no concern for anyone but themselves.

Gold’s CEO’s name and email address are published, so I emailed him about my concerns. My email was blocked, and I received an automatic reply that stated I was not authorized to email that address. So much for transparency.

Thu Jul 02, 2020 | 15:29pm
