Bad Apples

I subscribe to the Indy and love the reliable reporting on local people and issues. However, in these challenging times it’s important to become more cognizant of the language we use.

In “Star S.B. Detective Was Fired,” Crystal Bedolla is referred to as putting away “violent Westsiders,” which shows a bias against Westsiders, in my view. Arresting “suspects” or “gang members” rather than painting everyone who lives on the Westside with one brush would be more accurate, not to mention more sensitive.

Respect and increased awareness can go a long way!