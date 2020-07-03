Bad Apples

I subscribe to the Indy and love the reliable reporting on local people and issues. However, in these challenging times it’s important to become more cognizant of the language we use.
In “Star S.B. Detective Was Fired,” Crystal Bedolla is referred to as putting away “violent Westsiders,” which shows a bias against Westsiders, in my view. Arresting “suspects” or “gang members” rather than painting everyone who lives on the Westside with one brush would be more accurate, not to mention more sensitive.
Respect and increased awareness can go a long way!
As a free weekly community newspaper, we must evolve and grow in order to stay relevant and thrive in the digital space. If our reporting on the Santa Barbara community matters to you, we hope you will join us in securing a strong future for journalism in our region by supporting the Independent through a digital subscription to Independent.com. Breaking news, critical content, and our print publication will always remain free, but your support will allow us to create even more consistent, quality, independent journalism.