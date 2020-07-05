Thank you, Santa Barbara Independent, for the article “Grand Jury Blasts Santa Barbara Supervisors on Cannabis Ordinance” by Delaney Smith.

I live in the Carpinteria Valley and have seen firsthand the negative impact of the cannabis industry in the area. Every time I drive home from Carpinteria I pass numerous green houses filled with cannabis. And yes, it still smells.

As a former teacher, I am most upset over the seemingly disregard for the health of children concerning cannabis. Especially at the high school and Cate School.

I personally believe the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors did dismiss much public input, ignored environmental impacts, and opened the floodgates to the industry in Carpinteria. I also believe the public was left in the dark when many decisions were discussed and made. And, yes, money was the prime goal: improving the county’s tax base.

Once again, thank you for writing this article. At least someone is really listening to the citizens of Carpinteria and other areas.