It Still Smells

By Diana Thorn, Carpinteria
Sun Jul 05, 2020 | 2:51pm

Thank you, Santa Barbara Independent, for the article “Grand Jury Blasts Santa Barbara Supervisors on Cannabis Ordinance” by Delaney Smith.

I live in the Carpinteria Valley and have seen firsthand the negative impact of the cannabis industry in the area. Every time I drive home from Carpinteria I pass numerous green houses filled with cannabis. And yes, it still smells.

As a former teacher, I am most upset over the seemingly disregard for the health of children concerning cannabis. Especially at the high school and Cate School.

I personally believe the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors did dismiss much public input, ignored environmental impacts, and opened the floodgates to the industry in Carpinteria. I also believe the public was left in the dark when many decisions were discussed and made. And, yes, money was the prime goal: improving the county’s tax base.

Once again, thank you for writing this article. At least someone is really listening to the citizens of Carpinteria and other areas.

Mon Jul 06, 2020 | 02:57am
https://www.independent.com/2020/07/05/it-still-smells-2/

