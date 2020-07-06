Bus Crash Closes Anacapa Street at Figueroa

Anacapa Street is closed temporarily at Figueroa Street after a bus versus car incident blocked the intersection at around 9:30 a.m. A bus was turning right and a small Jeep is a couple of feet up on the curb, wedged in place by the bus.

The Jeep apparently tried to squeeze past the bus, which was turning wide — as big buses must do — but returning to the right-hand lane, where it encountered the Jeep, according to Hillary Blackerby, spokesperson for Metropolitan Transit District. No one was injured, she said. “It’s better to wait until the bus has finished its turn and follow behind,” she commented.

Calls to the city Police Department, which had officers on scene, were not immediately returned.

[Update: 10:24 a.m.] The intersection has been cleared.