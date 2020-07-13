UCSB Arts and Lectures’ Free Summer Film Series

Although much of life has changed, some things remain the same — COVID be damned. For example, UCSB Arts and Lectures’ annual free Summer Film Series will still occur, the only difference is that the screenings have been moved from the Courthouse Sunken Gardens to the West Wind Drive-In .

This year’s theme is “Game On! Grit, Grace & Glory,” and, as the title implies, consists of classic sports films. The series kicks off Wednesday, July 15, with A League of Their Own, starring Geena Davis and Tom Hanks as the coach of an all-female professional baseball league in 1943. On Wednesday, June 22, Karate Kid will flicker on the outdoor screen; the following week, A&L presents a double feature of 42 and Field of Dreams Wednesday, July 29. Unstoppable, Pelé, and Friday Night Lights round out the summer slate.

In addition to family fun viewing fare, there will be food trucks and entertainment each week. Dave’s Dogs and McConnell’s Ice Cream kick off the series. The movies are free to the public on a first come, first-served basis. Gates open at 7:30 p.m.; films start at 8:30 p.m. The series continues each Wednesday through August 19, at West Wind Drive-In on Kellogg Ave., Goleta.

