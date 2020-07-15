Foresters Player of the Week: Jace Jung

Photo: Courtesy Jace Jung

Second baseman Jace Jung did everything right this week to earn Foresters Player of the Week honors. He hit an impressive .571, scored 12 runs, and knocked in nine. He had homers in both ends of a doubleheader and stole three bases. He also played sterling defense, making several diving stops and taking part in three double plays. Perhaps Jace’s highlight moment was scoring the tying run in a thrilling Foresters comeback 3-2 win over Santa Maria on Saturday. Jung heads back to Texas Tech in the fall to continue his baseball career.

