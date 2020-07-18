No Helicopters, Thank You Very Much

Regarding the “Hotelier Denied Helicopter Use on His Montecito Estate” article, I want to insert my respect to the three supervisors who live closest to our affected neighborhoods, for understanding the issues we have been experiencing. Das Williams, Gregg Hart, and Joan Hartmann all took into account the nature of the community and neighborhoods and the precedent this would have set for other such permit requests.

It was mentioned in the article that there are other neighbors who land helicopters unpermitted on their properties, but Mr. Nesbitt is the one who takes the heat. I understand he feels he is taking the heat, but the fact is that many neighbors are also trying to catch the other landings too. We have a huge problem here. July 7 was the first time the need for better enforcement on the existing problem was given the value it deserves.

Thank you again to county planners, staff, and the supervisors who found the reasons for denial and law against this and also took into account our future and the vast repercussions of allowing this permit, the existing nature of our community, and the precedent this would have set.