Suspect Identified in Alleged Attempted Murder at Los Agaves

Santa Barbara police believe the suspect who reportedly tried to shoot a woman inside Los Agaves restaurant on Milpas Street with an AK-47 may have fled the country. The incident took place July 9 when the suspect — 41-year-old Ojai resident Jaime Soto Hernandez — allegedly pulled out his semi-automatic rifle, racked it, aimed it at the woman — with whom he may have been romantically involved — and pulled the trigger. The rifle jammed, perhaps — police suspect — because he used an inferior brand of bullets (a loaded firearm magazine was left behind at the scene). He then fled via his GMC truck, which police later discovered in Los Angeles. Police are working with other law enforcement agencies to find Soto and are seeking any info as to his whereabouts.

