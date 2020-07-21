Briefs

Suspect Identified in Alleged Attempted Murder at Los Agaves

By
Tue Jul 21, 2020 | 4:07pm
Police believe Ojai resident Jaime Soto Hernandez, 41, attempted to shoot a woman with an AK-47 in a Milpas Street restaurant before leaving behind a loaded firearm magazine while fleeing.

Santa Barbara police believe the suspect who reportedly tried to shoot a woman inside Los Agaves restaurant on Milpas Street with an AK-47 may have fled the country. The incident took place July 9 when the suspect — 41-year-old Ojai resident Jaime Soto Hernandez — allegedly pulled out his semi-automatic rifle, racked it, aimed it at the woman — with whom he may have been romantically involved — and pulled the trigger. The rifle jammed, perhaps — police suspect — because he used an inferior brand of bullets (a loaded firearm magazine was left behind at the scene). He then fled via his GMC truck, which police later discovered in Los Angeles. Police are working with other law enforcement agencies to find Soto and are seeking any info as to his whereabouts.

As a free weekly community newspaper, we must evolve and grow in order to stay relevant and thrive in the digital space. If our reporting on the Santa Barbara community matters to you, we hope you will join us in securing a strong future for journalism in our region by supporting the Independent through a digital subscription to Independent.com. Breaking news, critical content, and our print publication will always remain free, but your support will allow us to create even more consistent, quality, independent journalism.

Thu Jul 23, 2020 | 10:43am
https://www.independent.com/2020/07/21/suspect-identified-in-alleged-attempted-murder-at-los-agaves/

More Like This

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Not a member? Sign up here.