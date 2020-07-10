Man Allegedly Wields Machine Gun at Los Agaves Diners

A man wielding what appeared to be a “machine gun” to an employee at Los Agaves on Milpas Street chased away a woman and man dining in the restaurant on Thursday evening.

Santa Barbara police arrived at the location at around 6:30 p.m., but the suspect had fled in a vehicle, apparently leaving a loaded gun magazine behind.

A restaurant employee who witnessed the incident but asked not to be identified described the altercation as very brief. The suspect approached the female victim, who was dining with a man, and everybody fled immediately, the employee said.

No shots were fired, and the police confirmed the suspect knew the female victim. Detectives continue to investigate the incident.