Letters Federal Kidnappers

What do we call a government that deploys unidentifiable storm troopers and Gestapo-like thugs to kidnap U.S. citizens off city streets, force them into unmarked vans and drive them to undisclosed locations for an indeterminate length of time? What do we call an administration that considers the exercising of our 1st Amendment rights of free speech and freedom of assembly not only as threats to its power, but as crimes which justify acts of unprovoked brutality?

Hint: Its proponents include such icons of human rights and democratic values as Adolf Hitler, Benito Mussolini, and Francisco Franco. Proudly following in their footsteps is none other than the orange ogre, Donald J. Trump. Who else would whine that convicted felon and perjurer, Roger Stone, was treated “very unfairly” and deserved a commutation of his sentence while Portland’s “Wall of Moms” and other peaceful protesters were being tear gassed, arrested, and detained without probable cause?

Okay. Time is up! Trump embraces a fascist ideology and utilizes its lawless and unscrupulous tactics with impunity. All who value the rule of law and our democratic institutions should vote accordingly in November. Joe Biden is not perfect, but he will not wait for a “miracle” to end the COVID-19 pandemic and will honor the presidential oath to preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution of the United States.

Add to Favorites