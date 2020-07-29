Foresters Player of the Week: Peyton Graham
He Hit .389 with Four RBI and His First 2020 Homer
Third baseman Peyton Graham has been solid all season, but he really stepped up to earn Foresters Player of the Week honors (though we could have chosen several players!). Graham hit .389 with four RBI and his first 2020 homer while helping the Foresters go 6-0. He also made several sparkling defensive plays, including a diving stop that helped cut down a run at home plate. Also getting votes was pitcher Justin Campbell for an incredible 14-strikeout, six-inning, one-hit performance on July 21.