Sports

Foresters Player of the Week: Peyton Graham

He Hit .389 with Four RBI and His First 2020 Homer

By
Wed Jul 29, 2020 | 5:02pm
Photo: CourtesyPeyton Graham

Third baseman Peyton Graham has been solid all season, but he really stepped up to earn Foresters Player of the Week honors (though we could have chosen several players!). Graham hit .389 with four RBI and his first 2020 homer while helping the Foresters go 6-0. He also made several sparkling defensive plays, including a diving stop that helped cut down a run at home plate. Also getting votes was pitcher Justin Campbell for an incredible 14-strikeout, six-inning, one-hit performance on July 21.

As a free weekly community newspaper, we must evolve and grow in order to stay relevant and thrive in the digital space. If our reporting on the Santa Barbara community matters to you, we hope you will join us in securing a strong future for journalism in our region by supporting the Independent through a digital subscription to Independent.com. Breaking news, critical content, and our print publication will always remain free, but your support will allow us to create even more consistent, quality, independent journalism.

Thu Jul 30, 2020 | 02:28am
https://www.independent.com/2020/07/29/foresters-player-of-the-week-peyton-graham/

Indy Staff

More Like This

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Not a member? Sign up here.