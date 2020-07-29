Foresters Player of the Week: Peyton Graham

Get News In Your Inbox

More Like This

Please Wait Sign In or Subscribe

Please Wait Purchase this article for $0

Third baseman Peyton Graham has been solid all season, but he really stepped up to earn Foresters Player of the Week honors (though we could have chosen several players!). Graham hit .389 with four RBI and his first 2020 homer while helping the Foresters go 6-0. He also made several sparkling defensive plays, including a diving stop that helped cut down a run at home plate. Also getting votes was pitcher Justin Campbell for an incredible 14-strikeout, six-inning, one-hit performance on July 21.

He Hit .389 with Four RBI and His First 2020 Homer

×

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Username or Email Address Password Remember Me

Not a member? Sign up here.