Announcement City of Goleta Now Accepting Applications for Two Parks and Recreation Commission Positions Including One Student

The City of Goleta is looking for two Goleta residents to serve on the Parks and Recreation Commission. The vacancies include one student position. Serving the residents of Goleta as a Parks and Recreation Commissioner is a great opportunity to be involved in meaningful projects that have a direct impact on the quality of life in our community. For the Student Commissioner, it’s also a great college resume builder and community service opportunity. The Commission advises the City Council on all issues related to parks and recreational opportunities in Goleta, including the acquisition, development, maintenance, and improvement of the City’s public parks, recreational services, and open spaces.

Parks and Recreation Manager JoAnne Plummer said, “Parks and Recreation Commissioners are committed and passionate about what they do because they understand the important role that Parks and Open Spaces have in a community and the benefit they provide to our residents.”

Just some of the rewarding recent projects the Parks and Recreation Commission has been a part of include the creation and completion of the Jonny D. Wallis Neighborhood Park, renovation of the athletic field behind the Goleta Valley Community Center, the Parks, Facilities and Playgrounds Master Plan, and the design of the Community Garden to be built next year.

Former Parks and Recreation Student Commissioner Nora Kelly said, “I was able to see the community through a lens that very few people my age are able to experience and that is all because of the Parks and Recreation Commission. It was a joy to see so many advancements come to life and to see all the plans in place for the future. I cannot wait to come back one day and see all of the projects this Commission had a hand in creating.”

To be eligible, applicants must live within Goleta’s city limits. For the student position, the applicant must be between the age of 15 to 21. Each Commissioner is appointed for a four-year term, with the exception of the Student Commissioner who is appointed for a one-year term. Meetings are held every two months on the first Wednesday of every even month at 6:00 p.m., and are currently being held virtually. Parks and Recreation Commission members are compensated at the rate of $50 per meeting. The Student Commissioner may choose to waive his/her compensation and receive community service credit instead.

Applications can be completed online at https://tinyurl.com/goletaboards-commissions and must be submitted by Monday, August 10. Additional information can be provided by emailing cityclerkgroup@cityofgoleta.org.

