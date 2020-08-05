Read This Review | Katy Rose Pool’s ‘There Will Come a Darkness’ Plot Has Twists and Turns that Make it a Page Turner

Classic fantasy evokes character archetypes, and Katy Rose Pool’s debut fantasy cleverly and subtly subverts them. A gambler on the run, a prince in disguise, an assassin, and a warrior cross paths as a 100-year-old prophecy that foretells an age of darkness and massive social upheaval unfolds in this novel of myth and legend.

Photo: Courtesy

Each character in this novel is flawed and complicated, and the story deftly drives them together while exploring each one’s backstory. The world-building is deep and detailed enough to fully realize this fantasy world. The plot has a lot of twists and turns and the momentum compels the reader to race to the end of the story, reaching a satisfying conclusion while leaving open questions that will leave readers anxiously awaiting the rest of the trilogy. There are questions of religion, of politics, of personal morality, and of fate, plus characters you care about (even if they are murderers and liars!). A great reminder that even in times of darkness, one can find hope.

Molly Wetta is the Library Services Manager of the Santa Barbara Public Library.

At the Santa Barbara Independent, our staff is working around the clock to cover every aspect of this crisis — sorting truth from rumor. Our reporters and editors are asking the tough questions of our public health officials and spreading the word about how we can all help one another. The community needs us — now more than ever — and we need you in order to keep doing the important work we do. Support the Independent by making a direct contribution or with a subscription to Indy+.

Add to Favorites