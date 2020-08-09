Letters Racist or Charming?

Don’t do it Trader Joe’s! Don’t succumb to the cancel culture or “woke” culture that has lost its sense of humor! The Trader labels of José, Ming, and Giotto are part of the good-natured and benign charm that permeates your stores. It makes us smile and appreciate your references to international flavor. It is not demeaning but clever and fun.

We like being introduced to diverse ethnic cuisine selections in a light-hearted way We need the fresh air of good humor to be introduced to Briones Bedell, the 17-year-old high-school student who charged Trader Joe’s with harmful racism in labeling some food products. If anything, such over-sensitive reactions demonstrates the sorry example of what high school teachers are doing to our students.

Is Trader Joe’s really going to cave on this thinned-skinned nonsense?

