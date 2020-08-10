Music Review | Alisa Weilerstein’s ‘Bach Cello Suites’ Transcendent String Solos

The cello suites of Johann Sebastian Bach have a universality of appeal that few works in any medium can rival. To hear them played well, as on this extraordinary set from Alisa Weilerstein, is to imagine that an individual performer can express an entire world. Long familiarity with recordings by other great cellists only enhances the pleasure of hearing Weilerstein’s achingly beautiful and deliberate approach, which highlights the internal coherence and lyrical flow of Bach’s rich musical language.

Thanks to UCSB Arts & Lectures, Weilerstein is scheduled to play the full suite — all two and a half hours of it — on April 10, 2021, at the Music Academy’s Hahn Hall. Here’s to being present for what will unquestionably be a moment of profound gratitude for Bach’s immortal music, and for the resiliency of the people who continue to bring it into the world.

