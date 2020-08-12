Briefs Five Running for Goleta City Council

August 7 was the deadline to file for Goleta City Council, and three people entered the contest against incumbents Kyle Richards and Stuart Kasdin, who have both opted to run for another four-year term.

Blanche “Grace” Wallace is self-employed through the online marketing company SpotOn and supports small business and the beautification of the Old Town area.

Justin Shores is an automotive service manager who says his life experiences give him an understanding of the underprivileged and a desire for a cleaner and safer Goleta.

Bruce Wallach ran for the Goleta Water Board in 2010 but did not win, and is a community volunteer and writer.

The election takes place November 3.

