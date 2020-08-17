Announcement Public Health Department Urges Caution During Excessive Heat Watch

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department (PHD) is urging residents to take necessary safety measures to avoid heat-related illnesses. Various parts of Santa Barbara County are under an Excessive Heat Warning or a Heat Advisory due to high temperatures. Hot weather can pose a risk of heatstroke or heat exhaustion, especially to vulnerable individuals including older adults and children.

Due to high demand on the electrical grid there is potential for rotating power outages through Thursday August 19, 2020. The California Independent System Operator has declared an electrical emergency that may lead to rotating power outages in areas of Santa Barbara County. These rotating outage events are not considered PSPS. For more information on what to do before, during, and aftera power outage visit ReadySBC.org.

While it remains critical for everyone to practice safe social distancing and to avoid large groups during this COVID-19 pandemic, in order to protect your health and safety during this high-heat event, the PHD encourages individuals to take any immediate actions needed to protect their health, such locating an air-conditioned space. If you do seek air-conditioned locations outside of your home, continue to wear face coverings and maintain at least six feet apart from others. If you have symptoms or are COVID-19 positive, do not relocate to an air-conditioned space that is shared by others outside your home, and call your health care provider for concerns you may have regarding the effects of heat on your health.

Community members are strongly encouraged to take the following precautions whenever temperatures are on the rise:

Take care of those who might not be aware of the danger or be able to react accordingly – especially the elderly, young children, and pets . Check on your neighbors.

Stay Connected:

County Public Health: www.PublicHealthSBC.org, Twitter and Facebook

County of Santa Barbara: www.CountyofSB.org, Twitter, Facebook

Santa Barbara County Call Center: (833) 688 – 5551

Community Wellness Team Information and Referral Line: (805) 364-2750

