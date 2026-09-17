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The Downtown Santa Barbara Improvement Association (DSBIA) invites the community to join the Music Academy of the West for a ceremonial groundbreaking marking an exciting new chapter for arts education and performance in downtown Santa Barbara. The event will take place on Thursday, October 15, at 5:00 PM at 901 State Street, the future home of the Music Academy’s Music Education Center, The Muse.

Scheduled to open in 2028, The Muse will extend the Music Academy of the West’s presence from its historic Miraflores campus in Montecito into downtown Santa Barbara. The Muse will feature a flexible performance and rehearsal hall with retractable seating for up to 200 people, state-of-the-art teaching studios and practice spaces, dedicated backstage facilities, a welcoming lounge, and a rooftop terrace centered around an Oculus skylight opening into the hall below. Designed to move seamlessly between education, rehearsal, performance, and gathering, the building will create new opportunities for artists and audiences to connect throughout the year.

“The Muse represents an extraordinary next chapter for the Music Academy and for our community,” said Shauna Quill, President and CEO of Music Academy of the West. “By creating a home for music in the heart of downtown Santa Barbara, we are building a place where people of all ages can come together to learn, perform, listen, and connect. The Muse will expand opportunities for young people to discover music while also creating a vibrant year-round gathering place for artists, audiences, families, and community partners. Our hope is that it becomes a place people feel belongs to them — a place where music is part of the everyday life of our community.”

“The Music Academy of the West has been an important part of Santa Barbara’s cultural community for generations, and DSBIA is excited to celebrate this major milestone for the next phase of the institution’s development. Their commitment to advancing the arts in our community is truly inspiring and we can’t wait to see how this new center further contributes to the heartbeat of downtown,” said Robin Elander, Executive Director of DSBIA. “We especially look forward to seeing the new center come to life and how it supports local youth for generations to follow.”

EVENT DETAILS:

What: Music Academy of the West Groundbreaking Ceremony

When: Thursday, October 15, at 5:00 PM

Where: 901 State Street

For more information, visit musicacademy.org or follow @musicacademyw on Instagram.