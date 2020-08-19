About Us Carpinteria to Hofstra U: Odessa Stork’s Journalistic Journeys ‘Santa Barbara Independent’ Newswriting Intern Hopes to Return to New York Soon

Journalistic Journeys

Growing up in Carpinteria, Odessa Stork read the Independent “all the time,” and we were the first paper to publish her writing, back when she was just 16 years old. She now attends Hofstra University on New York’s Long Island, where she’s studying journalism and philosophy and playing tennis.

What do you do beyond writing for fun? I’m always working on some kind of creative project, whether it’s painting or stop-motion animation. I’m also a double major in journalism and philosophy, and I feel like philosophy guides my approach to writing and vice versa.

How did you decide to attend Hofstra? Hofstra’s journalism program and proximity to New York City drew me in initially, and I also compete on Hofstra’s D-1 tennis team. The East Coast can feel like a different world at times, but I miss it every day, especially the city. I’m studying remotely in the fall, but hopefully I’ll be able to return in the spring and graduate in person.

How was handling our newswriting internship remotely? All things considered, my time as an Indy intern was extremely fulfilling. It’s such a weird and unique moment in history to be living through as a journalist, so I did my best to embrace the remote work. I wish I could have done some of my bigger interviews in person rather than over the phone; I’d like to think I’m much more personable face to face.

Do you plan to pursue journalism as a career? I’m passionate about political and environmental reporting, but I’ve also been diving into editorials and personal essays lately. Whether I end up taking on the role of a reporter or essayist or both, I’ll certainly be writing.

