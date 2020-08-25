Letters Postal Destruction Issues

Thank you for reporting on the case of the missing and reappearing mailboxes. The reason for removing them seems to me to be specious. But at least they have been replaced.

Of more concern is the fact that the Postal Service has been removing and destroying the letter sorters. Does anyone know, nationally, how many? And if there happens to be a supply of replacements that will be put in place appropriately? At the rate of 10,000 letters sorted per hour, that is a very necessary process in getting the mail distributed more speedily, especially in light of the coming election.

And, locally, has anyone asked about the mail sorters in our Goleta mail processing plant? One would hope that the answer is that no sorters were removed/destroyed. And I hope that the question is asked and an honest answer is supplied.

Add to Favorites