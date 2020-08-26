Letters Election Reform

More than anything we the people need election reform!

Imagine not being able to buy and/or influence an election. If it was funded through the public domain anyone wanting to run for a seat at the table would have to get a prerequisite percent of the population. Those running should get free and equal time on TV, radio, all media platforms. No one can start to run until four months before the election. And if it’s an incumbent, that person cannot campaign at all ( we already know how they govern).

Think of all the money, time, and talent that could go to other vital concerns!

