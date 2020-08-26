Real Estate Take a Look Inside

4664 Bedrock Court

San Antonio Creek

4 bedroom/3.5 bath

Offered at $2,469,000

Q) What makes this home special?

A) This brand new home has been designed with impeccable details. Nearly 4,000 square feet of living space offers flexibility with spacious rooms throughout, plus a small “secret” room that might be ideal for a kids’ hideout or a “zoom room” for working from home. Three bedroom suites, plus an office with fireplace that could be used as a fourth bedroom, and both formal and informal dining rooms. The main bedroom is in a separate wing with a huge closet and a deluxe ”spa bathroom.”

Q) What can you tell us about the location?

A) This area of Santa Barbara, originally nicknamed “Pill Hill” for its appeal to physicians, continues to attract residents seeking the luxury of space in a scenic, elevated setting protected by the mountains on one side and the ocean on the other. The desirable San Antonio Creek neighborhood is in the top-notch Mountain View Elementary school area. The setting is naturally beautiful and rural, and yet is conveniently close to both Goleta and downtown Santa Barbara, and just five minutes to the 101 freeway.

Q) What have the current owners enjoyed most about living here?

A) This home is brand new, so the lucky buyers will be the first to enjoy its many amenities, as well as the fully landscaped half-acre lot, with drought-tolerant plantings that enjoy a drip irrigation system in both the front and back yards.

Q) Any other special details our readers should know about?

A) The gourmet kitchen is fabulous, with three ovens, two sinks, quartz and granite countertops, plus a spacious butlers pantry with a wine refrigerator. Last but definitely not least, there are stunning views from almost every room, offering morning sunrises to the east and evening Santa Ynez mountain vistas to the north.

4664 Bedrock Court is for sale in Santa Barbara, listed at $2,469,000. Description provided by real estate team Marie Sue Parsons and Stephanie Young of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties. Contact Marie Sue or Stephanie at 805-895-4866 or email sbrealestateguide@gmail.com.

