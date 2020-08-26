Announcement Wildlife Care Network Seeks Volunteers To Help With Animal Needs, Prep For New Wildlife Hospital

Around late August, the Santa Barbara Wildlife Care Network’s center in Goleta usually begins to quiet down. Hundreds of orphaned wild animals that are brought to the center in April and May are healthy and strong enough to return to the wild. This marks the end of the busy season, Baby Season, which usually lasts from March until August.

But this year, Baby Season has extended deep into August. 337 animals are still receiving care at the Center. Many are babies. Many more are injured adults. On average, a dozen new patients come through the doors every day.

The Santa Barbara Wildlife Care Network seeks volunteers to help to keep up with these animals’ needs. Tasks include:

● Washing dishes, syringes, enclosures, and carriers

● Laundry

● Preparing and distributing fresh diets

● Animal rescue and transport

Volunteer work can be accomplished at a social distance. All staff and volunteers are required to wear masks and gloves at all times. Gloves are provided.

The next few months are a critical preparation period for the groundbreaking of Santa Barbara Wildlife Care Network’s new Animal Hospital, a state-of-the-art facility which will be built on the property to better serve the needs of the Network’s growing patient load. Volunteers are needed to:

● Clear and reorganize supplies in sheds

● Move and construct animal enclosures on other parts of the property

● Prepare the land for groundbreaking

The Santa Barbara Wildlife Care Network invites interested individuals to apply to become a volunteer at a vibrant hub of wildlife care and to be part of the historic beginning of this exciting new hospital.

To apply, visit https://www.sbwcn.org/volunteer-application

To learn more about the Wildlife Hospital, visit https://www.sbwcn.org/wildlifehospital

