Avoid the Plastic Planet

We’re one step closer to having plastic-free seas, thanks to the University of California’s new commitment to eliminate all single-use plastics on its campuses by 2030.

Single-use plastics like straws and plastic bags break down into tiny microplastics that contaminate our oceans and drinking water for hundreds of years. It is not enough to recycle plastics, but to eliminate them from use in our daily lives. The UC system’s commitment will significantly reduce the amount of plastic pollution that is generated in California each year. As a student at UC Santa Barbara, I am thrilled that my school is taking this major step to protect our environment.

We have the opportunity to build on this victory by passing the Plastic Pollution Reduction Act in the California Legislature (SB 54 and AB 1080). These bills would reduce plastic waste in California by 75 percent and require all single-use plastics to be recyclable or compostable by 2032. I urge the Legislature to act on these critical environmental bills now before the session ends next week. This is our chance to prevent our world from becoming a plastic planet.

