Remembering the Panchen Lama

By Kevin Young, Thepo Tulku, Kunleg Tsering, Santa Barbara Friends of Tibet
Mon Aug 31, 2020 | 5:32pm

Almost 25 years ago, the Communist Party of China (CCP) kidnapped one of Tibet’s spiritual leaders, the Panchen Lama. August 30 was the International Day of the Disappeared, we at Santa Barbara Friends of Tibet and freedom loving people around the world call on the CCP to release him. You can join the virtual protest on the Panchen Lama’s behalf at https://actions.tibetnetwork.org/join-virtual-protest, where a pin from your location will be shown on Google Maps at Tashi Lhumpo Monastery in Shigatse.

