Living Survey: What Do Young Santa Barbara Voters Care About? The Independent Wants to Know the Issues That Matter Most to 18-34 Year Olds

Voter turnout for the 2020 Presidential Election is shaping up to reach its highest levels in decades — if not the past century — thanks to an expected surge of new and young voters.

As November draws near, the Santa Barbara Independent wants to know what issues matter most to this younger electorate (those between the ages of 18 and 34) both on the national stage and in our local community.

Are you worried about climate change, or are you more concerned with job creation? Do you think crime is a problem, or would you like to see reforms in law enforcement? We’d like to hear from a range of people on these topics ― liberal, consertative, black, white, Latinx, LGBTQ+, people attending college and those who aren’t, and so on.

Please take a few minutes to fill out this survey. It’s painless, we promise. If you fall outside the 18-34 age range, please consider forwarding this to your children, family friends, or that Gen Z kid next door.

Thank you.

Add to Favorites