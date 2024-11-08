Santa Barbara Teen Grace Gerenser Prepares for the Be Beautiful Be Yourself Fashion Show

Santa Barbara Teen Grace Gerenser will walk the runway as part of the ‘Be Beautiful Be Yourself’ Fashion Show in Denver | Photo: Courtesy

There’s no stopping a girl walking down the runway with a purpose, and that’s exactly the case for 17-year-old Grace Gerenser. She’s preparing to walk down the runway for Global Down Syndrome Foundation’s 16th annual Be Beautiful Be Yourself Fashion Show on November 16. Grace and her mother, Tammy Gerenser, will be flying out to Denver, Colorado, with an outfit and runway walk ready to show off to the crowd.

As the largest Down syndrome fundraiser in the world, all proceeds will go toward supporting the foundation’s life-saving research and medical care. The foundation has raised more than $28 million through the fashion show and continues to raise awareness about Down syndrome while showcasing their abilities. Grace’s participation as a model comes out of her love of the arts and her goals to continue being an advocate for those with Down syndrome.

“Be yourself and express yourself in many other ways” is the message Grace hopes to share through her fashion show debut. “You are being cared for and loved. And you are strong.”

The Be Beautiful Be Yourself Fashion Show in 2023 | Photo: Courtesy

Growing up in Santa Barbara, Grace has been active in the community and regularly engages in theater and arts, community service, and advocacy. A junior at San Marcos High School, Grace has already stepped up to leadership and is a part of the school’s Associated Student Body board. As the Commissioner of Celebration, she is in charge of poster-making for sporting events as well as recognizing teacher-nominated students for their weekly Pride of the Pack award. Her love of dance has led her to take as many theater classes as she can during her time at San Marcos, as well as participate in Santa Barbara Dance Arts.

Grace and her mother are active participants in the mother-daughter organization National Charity League, through which they’ve participated in events that include bouquet making, zoo cleanups, and making international direct relief packages.

Aside from getting to spend time with her daughter, Tammy emphasized the importance of seeing her daughter working in the community with others. “People can meet her and see all the things that she can do,” Tammy said. “And that she can do all the same things as everyone else and that she is a valuable member of our community.”

Grace also spoke at the Dear Mom Conference 2024 to share her experience growing up with Down syndrome and all that she has and continues to do in her community. She has also been an actress in an Instagram Teen ad and expressed her excitement to find new and similar areas to showcase her talent.

Tammy has been working with Grace to find opportunities to help her demonstrate her abilities. The fashion show was the perfect opportunity.

Colin Farrell with models in The Be Beautiful Be Yourself Fashion Show in 2023 | Photo: Courtesy

Laura Linney and a model at the Be Beautiful Be Yourself Fashion Show in 2023 | Photo: Courtesy

After a Zoom audition, Grace was selected to walk alongside many other models from around the world. Though the mother-daughter duo is still searching for the perfect dress that matches Grace’s bubbly energy, she’s ready to bring excitement to the main stage.

“I can’t wait to meet other kids like me and make friends with them,” Grace said. “I’m most excited about getting to walk on the runway and show my moves!” Since getting the exciting call back, she’s been practicing her walk in her bedroom to Dua Lipa’s “Dance the Night,” her first song of choice for her walk down the runway.

Being a model on the runway is Grace’s first step toward her goal of being an actress and an advocate, and she’s more than ready to show off what else she can do.

The fundraiser will also feature appearances from celebrities such as Jessica Biel, Woody Harrelson, Laura Linney, Caterina Scorsone, and John C. McGinley, to name a few.

For more information, see bebeautifulbeyourself.org.