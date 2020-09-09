Briefs Santa Barbara Police Respond to Shooting Incident at Sunset Motel on State Street

[UPDATE 12:15 p.m.] Traffic flow has been resumed on the 3500 block of State Street after the SWAT team for the Santa Barbara City Police Department entered and swept the room of the Sunset Motel to make sure no one was remaining in it. About a dozen city cops descended upon the motel in response to an early morning “body drop” at Cottage Hospital of an unidentified male who’d sustained a nonfatal gunshot wound. Believing that a connection existed between the body drop and a group of residents staying in the motel, police launched a major tactical operation at the motel, detaining half a dozen individuals in the process. No arrests have been made, but a search warrant has been obtained. Police deployed most of their heavy-duty resources, from BearCat to the SWAT team.

[ORIGINAL STORY]

About a dozen Santa Barbara police officers are conducting a tactical action at the Sunset Motel located on the 3500 block of State Street in response to a shooting incident that they became aware of 6 a.m. this morning. About six individuals at the motel have been detained for questioning; no arrests have been made. Police mobilized after being notified that an individual presented at Cottage with a gunshot wound early this morning. The wound is not believed to be life-threatening. Police have deployed the BearCat and are not through with their efforts to secure and search the motel room or rooms in question. They are advising members of the public to stay away.

