Extra! Top Class

A monthly contest sponsored by Bartron Real Estate Group

During this school year, where classrooms may look different, and learning styles are evolving, we want to highlight the creative ways that local classrooms are thriving – as they collaborate, grow, and learn together, whether they are in one room or working from home.

Students, parents, teachers, family and friends: join us to nominate your class or a favorite class that deserves to be recognized. Each month we will select the Top Class that will be highlighted in print, and awarded $500.

Here’s how it works:

Nominate a class by choosing “Post Your Own” below. All K-12 classes in Carpinteria, Montecito, Santa Barbara and Goleta are eligible. Submit a photo that represents the top class (a project the class is working on, the teacher of the class, the class’s virtual classroom, etc.). Tell us about the class and why they deserve to be chosen as “Top Class.” Once submitted, our team will review your nomination and post it to the gallery. All approved nominations will be visible in the gallery below. Share your nomination on social media using #TopClassSB. The teacher of the winning class will be notified at the beginning of the following month, and highlighted in the Santa Barbara Independent on the 2nd Thursday of the following month (ex: September’s Top Class winner will be in print on Thursday, October 8).

Tips:

If you submitted a class and the class didn’t win, your nomination is still eligible to win in the following months. You can submit more than once.

Questions? Email us at info@independent.com

