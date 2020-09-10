Community 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony to Be Televised Friday Santa Barbara County First Responders to Remember Lives of Those Lost in 2001 Terrorist Attacks

The ceremony traditionally held by Santa Barbara County’s fire departments and law enforcement to remember the lives lost on September 11, 2001, will only be televised this year for COVID-19 considerations. KEYT.com and Channel 13 will broadcast the ceremony, which takes place on Friday, starting at 9 a.m.

Among the thousands of rescue workers from across the nation who went to the World Trade Center in 2001 to attempt to find survivors and locate the nearly 3,000 who died there were County Fire’s Howard Orr and Duke, the chocolate Labrador retriever that Orr handled. Duke retired to Orr’s family home and died in 2011. Orr is today a captain on Truck 11 at the County Fire Department and also teaches at Allan Hancock College.

The ceremony on Friday will include remarks by Sheriff Bill Brown and County Fire Chief Mark Hartwig, a moment of silence, and the lowering of the stars and stripes in memory of those who died.

