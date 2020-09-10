Announcement The LAGRANT Foundation Now Accepting Applications for its 2021 Scholarship Program

LOS ANGELES (September 3, 2020) – The LAGRANT Foundation (TLF) is now accepting applications for its 2021 scholarship program. In honor of its 23rd Anniversary, TLF will be awarding scholarships to 50 ethnically diverse college and university students pursuing degrees in advertising, marketing, and public relations.

Twenty graduate students will each receive a scholarship in the amount of $3,750 and 30 undergraduate recipients will each receive a scholarship in the amount of $2,500. In addition, recipients will also receive a trip to New York City to participate in a three-day program, which includes a welcome dinner, career development & professional workshops, and the scholarship & donor recognition reception.

“Sitting on The LAGRANT Foundation board of directors is an honor, andI am constantly impressed by the exceptional scholarship recipients TLF selects each year,” said Refuel Agency Executive Vice President, Multicultural/General Market and TLF Board Member Greg Anthony. “I encourage all students within the area, including those form my alma mater, UCSB, to apply to this prestigious program.”

Eligible students must be enrolled full-time at an accredited college or university and have at least one full academic year left of school by the time the scholarship is awarded. The deadline to apply is February 26, 2021, at 5 p.m. PST. Scholarship applications received by January 15, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. PST will receive an additional 10 points towards their overall score.

The LAGRANT Foundation’s 23rd Anniversary Scholarship & Donor Recognition Reception will take place in New York City on May 17, 2021.

For more information on how to apply, please visit www.lagrantfoundation.org.

About The LAGRANT Foundation (TLF)

Since its inception in 1998, The LAGRANT Foundation (TLF) has provided $2.7 million and 643 scholarships to continue its mission to increase the number of ethnic minorities in the fields of advertising, marketing and public relations. With the generous support of its major donors and supporters, TLF provides scholarships, career & professional development workshops, mentorships and internships/entry-level positions to African American/Black, Alaska Native/Native American, Asian American/Pacific Islander and Hispanic/Latino undergraduate and graduate students.

