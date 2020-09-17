Announcement Due to the Pandemic, All Registered Voters in California will Automatically Receive a Ballot in the mail by Early October 47 Days until the Presidential General Election on November 3

Due to the pandemic, all registered voters in the State of California will automatically receive a ballot in the mail around the beginning of October. If a voter does not receive their ballot by October 12, they should immediately contact the Santa Barbara County Registrar of Voters office at (805) 568-2200.

Voters can verify the accuracy of their voter registration, including residential and mailing addresses, at www.voterstatus.sos.ca.gov or www.sbcvote.com. To make address and other updates to their registration, or for eligible citizens to register to vote, go to www.registertovote.ca.gov.

County Elections Adds 30(+) Secured Ballot Drop Boxes Throughout the County

Voters are encouraged to complete their ballot and return it through one of 30 or more secure drop boxes located throughout the county. Drop boxes will be available 24 hours per day beginning October 5, and until 8 p.m. on Election Day. To avoid concerns about postal delivery delays, voters are encouraged to utilize a drop box to return their ballot. A list of all drop box locations in Santa Barbara County will be included with the vote ballot and posted on the website at www.SBCVote.com.

Voters may mail their ballot with no postage required, postmarked by Election Day, November 3. The preprinted return address is the Santa Barbara County Elections Office. The Postal Service advises voters to mail their ballots no later than October 27 to reach the elections office in time to be counted.

Voters must remember to sign the ballot envelope. The signature on every returned voted ballot envelope will be compared to the signature on the voter’s registration card before it is counted. If a voter thinks that their signature has changed over time, they should contact Santa Barbara Registrar of Voters at (805) 568-2200 or re-register online at www.registertovote.ca.gov. The DMV signature may be utilized with online voter registration.

VOTING FOR NOVEMBER 3 PRESIDENTIAL GENERAL ELECTION

Santa Barbara County Elections is staffing approximately 35 in-person voting sites over four days for those who would like additional services including language assistance or a replacement ballot. These sites will be open October 31 through Election Day, Tuesday, November 3. Facial coverings will be required and voters should expect a socially distanced waiting line. Voters have been assigned to polling place locations that will be listed on the back cover of the voter’s County Voter Information Guide. Voters can also use the Sample Ballot and Polling Place Look-up tool at SBCVote.com.

For information about becoming a poll worker at one of these sites, please call (805) 568-2200 or go to https://countyofsb.org/care/elections/officers/information.sbc.

The three election offices in the county will be open for voting, voter registration and voter questions from October 5 through Election Day, November 3.

Office locations and regular business hours:

Santa Barbara, 4440-A Calle Real

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday – Friday, except holidays

Lompoc, 401 E. Cypress St, Room 102

8 a.m. to noon, and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday – Friday, except holidays

NOTE: To better serve voters, the Lompoc Office will move to the Lompoc Veteran’s Memorial Building at 100 E. Locust starting October 22, 2020.

Santa Maria, 511 E. Lakeside Parkway, Suite 134

8 a.m. to noon, and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday – Friday, except holidays

The Santa Barbara County Registrar of Voters Office wants to help make the voting process as easy as possible. For questions or assistance, please call (805) 568-2200.

