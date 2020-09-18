Make Myself at Home A Legacy Under the Oaks Brand-New Homes at Patterson Oaks

Address: 1080 Oakside Way

Status: On the market

Price: $2,275,000

For some people, it’s the smell of the ocean; for others, it’s the taste of fresh peaches at the peak of the season. For Scott Wolfe, the chirping of crickets at twilight is the signature signal of summer, a sound he equates with carefree memories of lazy summer evenings in the idyllic neighborhood of his childhood near Mountain View School.

Wolfe wanted to re-create this experience for his daughter, under the same live oak trees of his childhood. This goal has been the impetus behind his family’s legacy project of almost 10 years, an undertaking that has culminated in eight homes nestled on nearly six acres off North Patterson Avenue.

Patterson Oaks has been the enduring endeavor of Scott and his father, Ron Wolfe of Wolfe & Associates. Rick and Ryan Jeffrey of Beach Front Construction — another father-and-son team — were the builders on the project. Architect Alan McLeod of A34STUDIO designed the new homes, rounding out the team of local craftsmen who made this dream a reality.

I have had the privilege of walking the development three times over the past two years, seeing the homes in various stages of construction and hearing Ron and Scott describe the thoughtful touches and quality details these houses and their new owners will enjoy.

As one turns onto Oakside Way, live oak trees line the quiet lane, lending a secluded, established atmosphere to the neighborhood. This beautiful property was once owned by the Sexton family, prominent local citizens at the turn of the century, and was later a thriving commercial nursery. Today, in addition to each home’s private yard, there are over 2.6 acres of open space, including a large central area shaded by mature live oaks.

Of the eight homes at Patterson Oaks, two are existing homes that have been extensively remodeled, and six are striking new houses of mid-century modern design. Each of the homes is unique, and all are ideally situated to capture the ever-changing mountain views.

1080 Oakside Way sits in a private spot above the other new homes. When I had last visited, the house was framed and finished but awaiting its appliances and final details. Even with my sneak preview, I was completely wowed when I stepped from the foyer into the great room, falling under the spell of a wall of windows looking onto the orchards, foothills, and mountains beyond.

High cathedral ceilings with exposed beams soar overhead, echoing the hardwood floors underfoot throughout the house. The living area on the left has a gas fireplace and high windows to let in even more light.

To the right, the kitchen and dining areas drew me in like a magnet. A gleaming white quartz island runs the length of the room and serves as a seating area, preparation space, and gathering place to admire the view. Stainless-steel Thermador appliances partner with white custom cabinetry to fulfill every chef’s need with an aura of elegant efficiency. A walk-in pantry with floor-to-ceiling storage begs to be filled and organized.

A long hallway leads to the other wing of the house. Two bedrooms share a Jack-and-Jill bathroom, and each has a view onto a side garden. A large laundry room, guest bathroom, and spacious hall closet also sit inconspicuously along this hallway.









Credit: Shannon Mercier Photography

All of the doors inside the house are extra thick for privacy, but a frosted glass door leading into the master suite also provides a sense of separation and a preview of the luxury within. Built-in cabinetry and a walk-in closet are the highlights of the bedroom, but the master bath is the real star.

The master bathroom offers the option of showering in a completely glass-enclosed room-within-a-room or bathing in a deep soaking tub overlooking a private garden. Double sinks, custom cabinetry, and the high-end fixtures found throughout the house are appreciatively noted in this true sanctuary.

The house enjoys myriad additional creature comforts. Air conditioning, a tank-less water heater, and a 200-amp electrical system are some of the high-tech amenities, and it is completely wired for cable, phone, and internet.

This home would be enviable no matter where it is located. Being equidistant from Goleta and Santa Barbara is an ideal location for many buyers. For Scott Wolfe, however, this location three blocks from Mountain View School is more than convenient; it also recreates the idyllic locale of his childhood to share with his daughter. For the Wolfe family, Patterson Oaks is literally a dream come true.

Of the eight homes at Patterson Oaks, six have been sold, and one is still under construction. 1080 Oakside Way has just been completed and is listed for sale in Santa Barbara by Ron and Scott Wolfe at Ronald L. Wolfe & Associates. Reach Ron at ronw@rlwa.com or (805) 618-3222. Reach Scott at scottw@rlwa.com or (805) 618-3230.

Every day, the staff of the Santa Barbara Independent works hard to sort out truth from rumor and keep you informed of what’s happening across the entire Santa Barbara community. Now there’s a way to directly enable these efforts. Support the Independent by making a direct contribution or with a subscription to Indy+.

Add to Favorites