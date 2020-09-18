Letters Words Matter

Black Lives Matter signs are posted in the 1200 block of Santa Barbara Street and on the bulletin board of Unitarian Church. Out for my morning walk, I discovered this, and my heart beamed with Joy. When I noticed Black Lives Matter signs posted within one and half block of where I lived, I thought this is respecting my race, this is validating my humanness, and this is healing the world.

I like to say to the owners who posted these signs, thank you for accepting me as a human being, thank you for showing the world you care, and thank you for role modeling what support looks like.

I grew up in the rural parts of Alabama. We were sharecroppers. We harvested the property owner land. Many land owners did not allow black kids to attend school until after the crops were taken care of. We had to use second-hand books, left over from the white students. Luckily, my family property owner was not as cruel as some property owners, nevertheless the stain of being treated different still hurts.

I believe a new awareness about race has surfaced. Young people of all races marching in the streets, holding hands validating each other is showing my generation how to respect and appreciate each other, just for being human. So, community keep saying Black Lives Matter; it’s healing.

