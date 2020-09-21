Letters Supes, Listen to the Grand Jury

It is disappointing and dismaying to me to read the Board of Supervisors’ response to the Grand Jury’s report. I am specifically, addressing this to the two Ad Hoc Supervisors, as the 26-page report is focused mainly on them. It is incomprehensible that the board could show such disrespect to our Civil Grand Jury. I am shocked by the fact that the board fails to acknowledge their mistakes. Just as I was beginning to feel there may be a glimmer of hope and some progress, I read the board’s response and find that some members appear to be misleading and have the audacity to completely disregard most of Grand Jury’s Recommendations.

It is apparent to me that until we have more principled legislators administrating our county (and our country), I fear we will continue spiraling down into a deeply disturbing future that may destroy our not only our beautiful, family/agriculturally oriented Central Coast but quite possibly the foundations of our Great Democracy. In these unprecedented times, we must insist on electing legislators who are ethical and forthright. Sometimes, I wonder if this is even possible in these troubled times?

As my seven-page, detailed reaction to the board’s responses (most are quotes from Grand Jury and Board’s responses), suffice it to say that I disagree, wholeheartedly, with the board’s responses to items 1, 5, 8, 10, 12 and items 2, 3, 4, 6, 9, 11. The comprehensive and detailed Grand Jury Report, which I have read several times, speaks to a grave lack of ethical standards in some of our supervisors. It saddens me, profoundly, to learn that responses not only appear to be dishonest but give the distinct impression of lacking humility. There appears to be no acknowledgment of making mistakes and/or a demonstration of willingness to remedy problems that were created by developing, “cart-before-the-horse, slip-shod, loop-hole” cannabis regulations. It is my sincere desire that the many cannabis-related issues may be remedied very soon.

Renée O’Neill, Tepusquet

