Airman 1st Class Cedric Eneluna Dead After Heavy Machinery Accident at Vandenberg Space Force Base Thursday

At approximately 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Airman 1st Class Cedric Eneluna, 23, died after the heavy machinery he was operating rolled down an embankment on Vandenberg Space Force Base. The 23-year-old was a member of the 30th Civil Engineer Squadron’s Pavements and Equipment Flight; a team which ensures maintenance and safety of the base’s launch, testing, and range operations.

His official cause of death has not yet been declared by the Santa Barbara County Coroner’s Office, and the incident is being investigated by a Safety Investigation Board on base.

According to a press release from Vandenberg, “Eneluna served with professionalism, humility, and an unwavering commitment to his teammates and the mission. During his assignment at Vandenberg, he earned the respect and admiration of those around him through his positive attitude, tireless work ethic, and willingness to help others.”

Cedric Eneluna from his facebook page | Credit: Courtesy

Cedric Eneluna from his facebook page | Credit: Courtesy

Eneluna’s self-declared hometown was St. Louis, Missouri, and spent his childhood in the Philippines. He joined the military March 5, 2024, and five months later he was sent to Vandenberg for his first duty assignment.

He is remembered fondly by his teammates called the “Dirt Boyz” — a team of service members who work in horizontal construction with duties ranging from airstrip maintenance to creating fire breaks with fire dozers.

“He brought out the best in everyone,” said U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Seth Poulsen, 30th CES commander. “He was always ready to work, always willing to help, and always had a positive attitude. He truly represented what it means to be an airman.”

“Our Vandenberg family is grieving alongside Cedric’s loved ones and his teammates,” said U.S. Space Force Col. James T. Horne III, commander of Space Launch Delta 30 and Vandenberg Space Force Base. “He made a lasting impression on his teammates through his character, dedication, and genuine care for others. On behalf of Team Vandenberg, I extend my deepest condolences to Cedric’s family, friends, and fellow airmen during this incredibly difficult time.”