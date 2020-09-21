Letters Vote Laura Capps

I believe that Laura Capps has the wisdom, experience and leadership our Santa Barbara school board needs now more than ever.

I listened to the most recent school board public comment about Teen Talk for our middle schools. I believe Teen Talk is the comprehensive, medically accurate and age appropriate curriculum our teens deserve. I was shocked to hear two of the candidates running for the board speak with fear and misinformation about Teen Talk.

The late Daniel Patrick Moynihan said, “You are entitled to your opinion. But you are not entitled to your own facts.”

Our schools need leaders like Laura!

Add to Favorites