Santa Maria Suspects in 2018 Murder Arrested

On Tuesday, the Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office announced that it has arrested two suspects in a 2018 murder after the discovery of suspected remains at a lake in Nipomo. Two Santa Maria residents, 35-year-old Kimberly Machleit and 37-year-old Donald Anderson, were arrested in the early hours of September 22, and they have both been booked in the Santa Barbara Main Jail for their alleged role in the murder and disposal of an as-yet-unnamed victim. However, the press release does indicate that the victim and the suspects knew each other. The remains of the suspected victim were discovered with the assistance of a dive team in a lake in Nipomo on September 21, and the Sheriff’s Office claims that verification of the remains will be announced by the Coroner’s Bureau, pending confirmation.

