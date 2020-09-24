Environment CARP Growers to Host Santa Barbara Sustainability Symposium Panelists Will Explore Practices in Sectors Such as Cannabis, Land Use, and Renewable Energy

The Cannabis Association for Responsible Producers (CARP) Growers are hosting a Santa Barbara Sustainability Symposium Friday to explore sustainable practices in the cannabis, entertainment, consumer packaged goods, land use, renewable energy, and advocacy sectors.

“We’ve been battling a surge of coronavirus cases, wildfires, smoke that is making it hard to breathe and now earthquakes,” said Graham Farrar, Glass House Group president and Glass House Farms chief cannabis officer. “As business leaders, it’s imperative we share our collective brainpower and work proactively with one another to create sustainable solutions that address the new demands climate change presents.”

Aside from Farrar, the symposium panelists include: Superfood guru and co-star of Netflix’s Down to Earth Darin Olien; CARP Growers President Tristan Strauss; GM of Teva Consumer Products Anders Bergstrom; Capella managing partner Romi Kadri; Allen Construction CFO Lindsay Helmick; and California Green Business Network Executive Director Jo Fleming.

“Living in a coastal, agricultural and innovation hub, most of us are keenly aware of the challenges climate change presents,” said Headwaters CEO and president of CARP Growers, Tristan Strauss. “We must be a driving force when it comes to implementing cutting-edge solutions that minimize the impact on the environment while positively contributing to local communities and our futures.”

The free symposium will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, September 24, over Zoom. Those interested can register here up until 5 p.m. on Thursday, September 24, and the Zoom login information will be emailed shortly after.

Every day, the staff of the Santa Barbara Independent works hard to sort out truth from rumor and keep you informed of what’s happening across the entire Santa Barbara community. Now there’s a way to directly enable these efforts. Support the Independent by making a direct contribution or with a subscription to Indy+.

Add to Favorites