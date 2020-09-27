Community Santa Barbara Public Library Seeking Artists SB Reads 2020: Create! Needs Instructors for Virtual Workshops; Deadline September 30

The Santa Barbara Public Library is seeking artists of all mediums to lead interactive digital workshops as part of the annual Santa Barbara Reads community reading program. With support from the library’s foundation and California Humanities, the SB Reads 2020: Create! program aims to explore creativity and artistic expression through as many means as possible. This year’s focus is on the book Big Magic by Elizabeth Gilbert, in which the author encourages embracing “a life that is driven more strongly by curiosity than by fear.”

Applicants can be any artist or team of artists who are at least 18 years old, and multiple projects can be proposed. Since the November workshops will be via Zoom, hopeful artists must already have the resources required to host a virtual session. The selected artists will receive $1,000, in part to pay for whatever materials are required for the workshop. Proposals should be submitted via email to Lisa Neubert at LibraryPR@SantaBarbaraCA.gov, and must be received by 5 p.m. on September 30. Complete application details are here.

Add to Favorites