Cannabis Carpinteria Cannabis Grower Makes Anti-Odor Pact with Santa Barbara Coalition for Responsible Cannabis Trailblazing Agreement Ensures Plants’ Odor Will Not Disturb Surrounding Community

The first significant peace treaty was signed in the years-long Carpinteria Odor Wars this week.

Carpinteria cannabis grower Pacific Grown Organics reached an agreement with the Santa Barbara Coalition for Responsible Cannabis, a community-based advocacy and education organization whose mission is to work for the health and well-being of those negatively affected by large-scale commercial cannabis cultivation.

“We’re not spooky prohibitionists; we’re just trying to clean up the county’s mess,” said coalition boardmember Bob Collector.

The trailblazing agreement between the coalition and the grower ensures that the plants’ odor will not disturb the surrounding community while testing a new odor-abatement-and-monitoring technology in a closed greenhouse.

The main points of the agreement require scientific odor testing at or near the grower’s property, wind and weather monitoring to measure and predict how weather patterns affect odor migration, and the promotion of this information to other growers and neighbors.

“The professionalism, willingness, and creativity shown during these discussions will solve the odor-management challenges in Carpinteria,” said Collin Dvorak, CEO of Pacific Grown Organics. “The cannabis industry and the community of Santa Barbara County must maintain open minds and find ways to support and empower this new industry while ensuring the preservation and improvement of our cherished community’s way of life.”

