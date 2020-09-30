Letters Unhappy Awards

Unauthorized First Place Award to the last three mayors and city councils who have served them. Numero Uno for “Letting the Homeless Rule a Former Orchid of the Pacific Coast.”

We now have a dying weed called “our business corridor” from Sola to Stearns Wharf on State Street. Hats off, grand prize for disaster. It is isn’t a matter of political persuasion, liberal or conservative, but simply universal neglect while awaiting pensions for “public service” or monthly checks for council positions.

The homeless, drunk and mentally ill rule the streets now, urinating in outside seating areas while restaurant staffs and legitimate customers wait for half an hour for the cops to show up. A friend and I at Brazil Arts watched this take place at an adjacent cafe.

Speaking of the cops, where are they on State Street? They’ve got police bicycles, some may even have their own skate boards if needed. Why aren’t they already patrolling the street in the line of duty? Constantly. City council can make that happen. But you haven’t. The problem was already out of hand long before the pandemic. Residents of this once lovely city, like myself who actually published a book about its fabled beauty, are now beyond the breaking point with disgust.

Take action, mayor and council members. There will soon no longer be any pensions or payments for alleged public service positions in California anyway. Face the music. It is turning into a funeral dirge.

